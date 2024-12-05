YPF Sociedad Anónima’s (YPF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

YPF stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

