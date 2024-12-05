Zacks Research Has Negative View of Toyota Motor Q1 Earnings

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $21.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

NYSE TM opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 240.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

