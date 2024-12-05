ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 11,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

