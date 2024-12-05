Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 333.53 ($4.24). Approximately 2,135,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 556,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.87).

Zigup Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.43.

Zigup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Zigup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.

About Zigup

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

