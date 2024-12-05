Zscaler Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,246 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 17% compared to the typical volume of 14,766 call options.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.53. 809,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -825.44 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 278.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 103.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 50.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

