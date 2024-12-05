Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,281 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Robert Half by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.4 %

RHI opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

