Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

