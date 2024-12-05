Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 221.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 442,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 304,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.