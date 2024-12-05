Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

BFAM opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

