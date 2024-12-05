Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 67.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Light & Wonder to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

