10,912 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,597,000 after purchasing an additional 345,745 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after purchasing an additional 857,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $55.22 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.