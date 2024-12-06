12,000 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80.
