1,257,825 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,257,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,699,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after purchasing an additional 962,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

