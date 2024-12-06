132,322 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,874,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $73.51 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.