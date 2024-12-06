15,862 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,103 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in California Water Service Group by 354.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,761,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CWT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

