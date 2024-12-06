16,207 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Bought by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 0.7% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $934,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 635,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at $856,000.

HELO stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

