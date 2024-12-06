2,475 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.17 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.