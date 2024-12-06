250,000 Shares in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000.

LPAA stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

