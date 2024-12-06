29,903 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 1,680,756 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,823 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 212.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after purchasing an additional 314,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.