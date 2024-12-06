3,438 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,364,000 after acquiring an additional 637,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after acquiring an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

