346 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $557.90 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.22 and a 52-week high of $580.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.36 and a 200-day moving average of $551.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

