4,163 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 112,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $132.08 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.49 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

