42,200 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Dollar Tree comprises 2.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dollar Tree by 203.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 119.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 82.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

