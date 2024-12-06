5,008 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

