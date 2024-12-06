5,828 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %
PRKS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts
In other news, insider James Mikolaichik bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About United Parks & Resorts
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
