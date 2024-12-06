5,828 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

PRKS opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PRKS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.