70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 67,826,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 20,992,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
70688 (COR.L) Stock Down 18.5 %
About 70688 (COR.L)
CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.
