75,129 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

