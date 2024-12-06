95,092 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $286.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

