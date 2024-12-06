99,672 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flex by 87.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flex Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ FLEX opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $42.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX
Insider Transactions at Flex
In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flex
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.