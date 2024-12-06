Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

