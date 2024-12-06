Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 367407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $111,572.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,030.20. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,709.25. This trade represents a 6.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,128 shares of company stock worth $2,058,523 over the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 268.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

