Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 367407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.
In related news, insider Mark T. Phelan sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $111,572.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,030.20. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,709.25. This trade represents a 6.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,128 shares of company stock worth $2,058,523 over the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
