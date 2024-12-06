Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,438 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $538.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
