Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,438 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $538.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

