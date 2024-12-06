AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.22. 11,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 140,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $834.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.