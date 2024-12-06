Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 5,984 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,903,298.06. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,049. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in SEI Investments by 925.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

