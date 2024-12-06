Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

