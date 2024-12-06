Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,620,000 after acquiring an additional 316,674 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 119,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 8,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

