Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMZN stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

