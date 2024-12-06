American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) COO Sells $853,316.36 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.25%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
