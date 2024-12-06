American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) COO Sells $853,316.36 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 292.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 67,589 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 110.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

