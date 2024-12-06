American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $17.62 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

