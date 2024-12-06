American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.57. 174,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,413. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.