Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3,413.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 127,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $50.94 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

