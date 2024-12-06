Analyzing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and First Colombia Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.90%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and First Colombia Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

