AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. 829,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,173. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after acquiring an additional 962,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 179,045 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.