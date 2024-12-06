Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 9808676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 4.67.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,133.06. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,161 in the last 90 days. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

