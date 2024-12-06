Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 316 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.24). 38,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 65,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.34).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.64 million, a PE ratio of 4,175.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 336.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.14.

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.