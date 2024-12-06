Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,282 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
