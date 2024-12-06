Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 363,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,096,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $5,195,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
