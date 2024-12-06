Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arcellx worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arcellx by 53,766.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcellx by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcellx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,502.95. This represents a 68.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

ACLX opened at $86.42 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

