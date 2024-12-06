Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 1,242 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $10,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,261.46. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $39,633.60.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

