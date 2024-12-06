Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. 10,114,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,226.07. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

